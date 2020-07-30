100-year-old WWII vet passes away in Redmond; survived Japanese slave labor camps

A 100-year-old World War II veteran who survived three and a half years in a Japanese slave labor camp passed away Wednesday in Redmond.

Clarence Cal Graham was captured on Corregidor and was able to escape from the last camp just after the bombing of Hiroshima; he witnessed the bombing of Nagasaki, according to his obituary.

After the war he married his true love, Doris Lueders, and enjoyed a long and happy marriage before her death, his obit continued.

Graham retired after a long career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Soil Conservation Service, and rose to the rank of Lt,. Colonel in the Oregon National Guard.

Later in life he authored a highly acclaimed book, “Under the Samurai Sword”, documenting his experiences during WWII.

He has been featured in Tom Brokaw’s book and documentaries about the Greatest Generation, according to his obit.

Graham is survived by four children, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He lived in Redmond for about 10 years.