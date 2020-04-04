100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths reported in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority reported three new COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 41.

Statewide, the OHA reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths. The cases bring the statewide total to 999. There has now been 26 deaths in Oregon from COVID-19.

The deaths reported were a 65-year-old man in Marion County, a 59-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County and a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County. The OHA said all four people had underlying medical conditions.

The new cases are reported in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Jackson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (3), Linn (3), Marion (10), Multnomah (34), Polk (2), and Washington (19).

As of Saturday, 17,926 tests out of 18,925 tests conducted in Oregon have been negative. There have been 468 negative tests in Deschutes County.