▶️ Spicy food, friends and love: 10 Barrel hosting Spicy Singles Night Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

10 Barrel Brewing is hosting Spicy Singles Night at their westside location Tuesday. It’s happening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. — whether you’re looking for love, friendship or just want to eat some spicy food.

“It really is for everyone,” said 10 Barrel General Manager Gabe Lazard. “Like I said, if you’re looking for love, this is the place to come down and find someone. But if you’re just looking to make some friends, meet people in bands, you know, maybe you’re new to town. This is the place to come out and just kind of casually meet new people, you know? And also if you’re not looking for any of that, but you just love spicy food, also worth coming down.”

There will be a hot ones wing challenge, churro roulette and speed dating booth. It’s free, but they encourage you to pre-register.