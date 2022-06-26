10 arrested in Eugene protest over abortion ruling

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Eugene say 10 people were arrested during a Friday night protest following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

The arrests were mostly for disorderly conduct, Portland television station KOIN reported.

The Eugene Police Department says the protest started as a gathering near an anti-abortion-focused pregnancy center and grew to about 75 people.

The police department said some protesters blocked a bridge and threw smoke bombs or fought with officers, who responded by firing non-lethal pepper balls at the crowd.

The protest eventually dispersed.