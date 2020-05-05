1 person injured after truck rolls on Highway 97 near Terrebonne

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a car crash near Terrebonne, according to the Redmond Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Garrick Terry said a Nissan Titan rolled and crashed just before 3 p.m. about 1 mile north of the Rex T. Barber Bridge on Hwy. 97. The driver was trapped inside with life-threatening injuries.

Once rescue crews were able to secure the truck, the patient was removed from the vehicle and flown to St. Charles in Bend, Terry said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.