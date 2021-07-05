Woman killed, another injured in HWY 97 crash near La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A La Pine woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash on Highway 97.

Oregon State Police said troopers responded to the crash just north of La Pine State Recreation Road around 11:20 a.m.

The investigation showed a Mazda Protege driven by 37-year-old Christina Witt of La Pine was heading south when she lost control and went into the northbound lanes, colliding with a Kia Rondo driven by 51-year-old Dawn Colon of La Pine.

Witt was killed in the crash.

Colon was injured and taken to St. Charles in Bend.

OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, LaPine Fire Department, Airlink and ODOT