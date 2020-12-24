1 killed, another badly injured in Highway 97 crash north of Redmond

 Published on 12/24/2020, 2:05 pm
 Updated on 12/24/2020, 3:30 pm

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-car Christmas Eve crash on Highway 97 north of Redmond, according to Redmond Fire & Rescue.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. near the O’Neil Highway junction.

Deputy Chief Jeff Puller said medics and firefighters arrived to find two badly damaged vehicles and one person dead at the scene.

A second patient needed to be cut from the car with the Jaws of Life and was flown by LifeFlight to St. Charles in Bend with life-threatening injuries.

OSP Senior Trooper William Duran said witnesses told authorities a southbound car with Washington plates crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a red truck with Oregon plates.

The crash closed Highway 97 in both directions while ODOT set up a detour at Canal and O’Neil Highway.

Both lanes of traffic reopened around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.

