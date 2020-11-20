1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on HWY 97

A Bend man died and another was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Around 5:15 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency vehicles responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend.

Investigation showed a BMW, driven by 39-year-old Jonathan Short of Bend, had merged onto the highway from the Colorado Road on-ramp, which is near Crux Fermentation Project and Market of Choice.

Short merged through the right lane and into the left lane, where he struck a Chevrolet pickup driven by 47-year-old Kevin Schultz of Bend.

Schultz’s car crossed the center median into the southbound lane, where it hit a van driven by 37-year-old Christopher Rodea.

Rodea sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Schultz was taken to St. Charles with serious injuries. Short was not transported for any injuries.

Two more southbound vehicles and one more northbound vehicle were also involved in the crash, although none of those drivers or passengers were seriously injured.

The highway was closed in both directions for around eight hours. It was reopened to cars early Friday morning.

Oregon State Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact their Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776.