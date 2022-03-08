1 climber dead, another rescued after fall on Mount Hood

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A climber died and another was in critical condition Monday night after falling on Mount Hood.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says two climbers fell in the Leuthold Couloir area of the mountain late Sunday. Both climbers were injured.

One called 911 and the sheriff’s office launched a rescue mission.

Deep snow, threat of avalanches and high winds slowed the teams.

They got close to the climbers late Sunday night but were forced back due to avalanche danger.

They set out again early Monday and a team reached the summit and descended to the climbers and found that one was dead.

The injured climber was taken to a hospital.