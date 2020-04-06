1 arrested, second suspect ID’d in Black Bear Diner trailer theft

Madras Police have arrested a man in connection with the Black Bear Diner catering trailer stolen in Madras late last month and most of the equipment has been recovered.

A second suspect remains at-large.

The trailer with about $20,000 of catering equipment was reported stolen around 6:30 a.m. on March 31st. Police obtained surveillance video of a tan or gold Toyota Tacoma pulling into the diner parking lot that morning and pulling out with the trailer and heading north on 5th Street.

Around 7 a.m. an ODOT employee reported seeing a truck towing a trailer traveling west toward Portland near milepost 95 on Highway 26.

On April 3rd, the trailer was found near Portland.

Madras Police detectives were notified the trailer was spotted being pulled by a tan Toyota Tacoma on 257th St. traveling toward I-84 in the Portland area. The trailer’s stickers had been removed.

Just after 6 p.m. police were notified the trailer had been recovered in the area of Lewis and Clark State Park in Multnomah County east of the city.

The trailer had been emptied of the catering equipment, Webb said.

Madras Police on Monday said surveillance video obtained by investigators showed the truck involved with the theft had been at the Busy Bee Market in Madras earlier that morning. The video showed the truck and provided pictures of two suspects, a man and woman.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Mikel R. Harris thanks to the credit card he used before the theft of the trailer, Webb said. The woman with him was identified as 24-year-old Charli Swan.

Webb said investigators learned Harris was associated with a home in Sandy and another in Corbett. On Friday, detectives got a warrant for Harris’s arrest.

Later Friday, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office saw the gold Toyota Tacoma at the Corbett address and as it left the home, they conducted a traffic stop and arrested Harris on the warrant, Webb said.

Officers from Madras Police responded to Multnomah County to interview and take custody of Harris while others responded to the residence in Sandy to execute another search warrant. Officers weren’t able to find any evidence related to the theft there, but did discover illegal drugs, and this portion of the investigation was turned over to that jurisdiction, Webb said.

Harris was brought back to the Jefferson County Jail.

With information obtained during the interview with Harris, another search warrant was executed at the Corbett home, where on Saturday officers recovered almost all the property that had been stolen from the trailer, Webb said.

Officers loaded the equipment into a U-Haul and brought it back to the Black Bear Diner on Saturday night.

“Although this investigation is still ongoing, what has occurred at this point is an excellent example of how neighbors, business owners, and law enforcement can come together and work in a way that not only protects our community but highlights those reasons that we have decided to make Madras and Jefferson County our home,” Webb said.

Anyone with information as to Swan’s whereabouts or other information related to the theft, is encouraged to contact Detective Brent Schulke through Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201 or the Madras Police Department at 541-475-2424.