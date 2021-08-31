▶ ‘We are not going anywhere’; season ends for Storm, but will return next year

by Steele Haugen

After having trouble finding a venue for the arena football playoff game, the High Desert Storm took on the Idaho Horseman at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds Monday night.

The Horseman took control of the game early taking a 36-13 lead at the half.

“We had a whole month off and I think that kind of hindered us a little bit,” said lineman Chuck Jones. “These guys actually played three games in the last month and we have some new faces. So we definitely felt the difference tonight.”

The Storm came out strong in the second half, but ultimately fell 55-37.

“Too many mistakes, turnovers, dropped passes, not executing,” said head coach Keith Evans.

The loss ended the Storm’s inaugural season in Redmond.

The question now is, is this it for the High Desert Storm?

“Oh we will be here,” Evans said. “We are not going anywhere.”

Evans is already signing players for next year and will hold open tryouts on October 2nd.

“Our season will get going a lot earlier, end of February, first week of March, that is our regular season, and we will be done by end of June, early July,” Evans said.

The COVID pandemic pushed back and delayed the normal indoor spring football season.

Assistant general manager of the Storm Nick Moss says attendance improved over the course of the year.

The team averaged around 1,000 fans at the last two regular-season home games.

“It’s been a fun ride, go Storm,” Evans said. “We’ll be back, we will be back.”

Jones has played in the league for 10 years, tonight was his last game ever.

“It feels good to be out here and finish the season,” Jones said. “I said I would come out of retirement and do this one more time on my terms and I did it. I am grateful. Win or lose tonight it was going to be my last game, so I am grateful, it was a great season.”