by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Forty-one million Americans have served this country in uniform.

More than a million lost their lives, and it is those who are honored this Memorial Day.

In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, volunteers posted hundreds of American flags on the Newport Avenue Bridge and along Wall and Bond streets in downtown Bend on Monday.

Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely captured the sights and sounds.