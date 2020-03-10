▶️ Veterans’ trip to D.C. postponed amid COVID-19 fears

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

The 25 veterans looking forward to visiting Washington D.C. with the help of Honor Flight will have to wait.

The trip was scheduled for May, but after the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., it will now take place sometime this fall.

“The wait and making sure that we’re taking them on a safe trip is going to far outweigh potentially exposing them to this virus,” Dane Prevatt, Honor Flight Central Oregon president, said.

Honor Flight of Central Oregon takes a group of veterans and their guardians to D.C. every year to see the memorials and monuments created in their honor.

On Sunday, group leaders decided to postpone the trip as the number of virus cases in Washington state continue to climb.

“I was relieved because we’re taking a population of veterans, aged late 70s to mid-90s, and they’re like the most vulnerable group in the United States,” Jana VanAmburg, Honor Flight’s physician, said.

Prevatt hopes the coronavirus will decline over the summer to make another opportunity for the group in the fall.

“The reason we’re doing this is the safety of the veterans, the guardians, everyone involved,” Prevatt said.