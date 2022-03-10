▶️The sportsmen’s show COVID killed two years ago is back at full strength

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

The 23rd annual Sportsmen’s Show opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

This year’s show marks the end of indoor masking protocols two years after pandemic restrictions stopped this event dead in its tracks.

The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show was one of the first big events canceled by the COVID pandemic in March of 2020.

It came back with limited attendance in 2021.

This year the mask mandate ends while the show is underway.

Exhibitors are thrilled.

“It’s a lot looser this year. We have a mandatory mask wear and distancing for the first two days of the show, Thursday and Friday. And then Saturday, the masks come off and we go back to the lives we knew before all this happened,” said Trey Carskadon, O’Loughlin Trade Shows marketing manager.

I spoke with several exhibitors I’ve interviewed in previous years.

All are expecting show attendance and business activity at their booths to improve over last year.

“Things picked up earlier this year at the Portland show, so I’m expecting this year here to be just as good,” said Shawn Steen of Steens Wilderness Adventures. “We’ve got almost everything full for the summer. The hunting I could pick up a few spots, but we are also booking out for 2023 and ’24.”

“All the shows I’ve done so far this year have been more like normal… maybe a little soft but not too bad, so I’m looking for a good show,” said Rick Hieronymus, The Sunglass Guy.

There will be no kids fishing pond at this year’s show.

Instead, kids will be invited to paint duck decoys.

Otherwise, many of the displays, exhibits and seminars attendees expect will be happening.

“This is our sixth show since the beginning of year,” Carskadon said. “We’ve had to deal with proof of vaccines and masks. We couldn’t be happier to see things get back to the lives we knew before March of 2020.”

Show hours are 12-8 pm Thursday and Friday; 10 am-8 pm Saturday and 10 am-4 pm Sunday.

