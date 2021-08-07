▶️Shepherd’s House plans to open full-time shelter in former Redmond church building

A second full-time homeless shelter is on track to open on Redmond’s south end within two years.

The first is already under construction in the former Greenway Motel in downtown Redmond.

Shepherds House Ministries plans to open a low barrier shelter for men and women in the former Grace Gate Community Church building on south Highway 97 in Redmond.

“The need for homeless services in Redmond is huge,” said Dave Notari, Development Director, Shepherd’s House Ministries. “We’ve been on lookout the last 5 years for a building that would serve the needs of the homeless here in the community, and finally we’ve been able to negotiate that. We’re excited to announce we will soon be opening a shelter here in Redmond for those experiencing homelessness.”

The former church building is more than 10,000 square feet and already has a commercial kitchen.

It will require extensive remodeling to create space for emergency services and sleeping quarters where homeless people will be able to get off the street and into safety.

“We are actively fundraising. We will unpack the pieces of that to the community soon. We have a long way to go in terms of amount needed,” Notari said. “We are looking at a $3 million project over next few years to make changes to the building, establish an operating budget and get staff in here to actually do the service.”

Various churches in Redmond, in cooperation with Shepherd’s House Ministries, will continue to provide winter shelters until the new facility is operational.

“When this facility opens in a year or so, we are going to need a huge cadre of folks who are going to want to give us a hand with it. The need for volunteers is continually growing and, in Redmond, it will be exploding soon,” Notari said.

After a period of extensive remodeling and retrofitting to convert the building from a church to its new use as a shelter, the goal is to open in late 2022.