by Eric Lindstrom

For some Central Oregon kids, raising a pig is a rite of passage on the family farm.

Sure, bonds are made over the years and the porky little guys and gals become part of the family.

But everyone knows there comes a day when the pigs get their day in the sun at the fair before…well…you know. (Let’s not talk about it.)

I had a chance to catch up with some kids showing their prized pigs at the Deschutes County Fair Thursday.

Turns out…it’s all about that cash.