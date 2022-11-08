▶️Nearly half of registered voters in Jefferson Co. have turned in their ballot

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

There is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County this year.

A historic number of mayoral candidates, five on the ballot in the city of Madras, a fight for commissioner position one between incumbent Mae Huston and challenger Mark Wunsch, and a levy renewal that will impact the Madras Aquatic Center tremendously.

With close to 17,000 registered voters in Jefferson County, as of 4 p.m. on Monday, 41% or more than 7,000 ballots have been accepted.

Unofficial Results will be posted on Election Day at 8:00 p.m. and again before Midnight.

Unofficial Results will be posted November 16th, including ballots postmarked on or before Election day.

Official Final Results will be posted November 30th by 5:00 p.m.