▶️Lady Buffs defeat Crook County on senior night to win Tri-Valley League title

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

When it came to the stakes of Tuesday nights game between the Madras girls basketball team hosting Crook County, it was simple.

The team that wins, is the Tri-Valley League champions.

Madras took an early 7-o lead to start the game, but Crook County took a 29-19 lead at the half.

The White Buffs held the Cowgirls to four points in the third quarter to help secure the 53-45 second half comeback.

The Lady Buffs host a playoff game Saturday, the time and opponent still to be announced.

Crook County also made the postseason despite the loss the Madras.

Who and Where they play is expected to be announced soon.