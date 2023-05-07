▶️’It means a lot to us’; Kotek orders flags half-staff for fallen firefighters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Governor Tina Kotek ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, May 7, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The order is in accordance with a national declaration.

“Firefighting requires risk and sacrifice. Oregon communities and communities across the country rely on firefighters to protect our land, our homes, and even our lives,” Governor Kotek said. “Their contributions will outlive any single fire. Firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty leave behind a legacy of courage and honor.”

We spoke with Bend Fire and Rescue Engineer Paramedic Luke Boskovich, who was honored at the governor’s declaration, and he shared some of the struggles firefighters can see through their service.

“There’s a lot of inherent risk we take with our jobs and keeping the public safe as well as long term risks such as occupational cancer, mental health, things of that nature so we very much appreciate it and it means a lot to us,” Boskovich said.