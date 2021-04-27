▶️ In first TV interview, recently acquitted Wirkkala discusses fateful night

In 2014, Luke Wirkkala was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for shooting to death a houseguest after an assault.

Earlier this month, he was set free after a Deschutes County jury acquitted him in a retrial.

Central Oregon Daily News’ Samantha O’Connor recently sat down with the former Bend resident for his first TV interview.

He talked about the night of the assault, his time in prison, and what lies ahead for him as a free man.

Join us Tuesday night at 5 p.m. for Part 2 of our interview.

* The family of David Ryder declined our request for an interview for this story.