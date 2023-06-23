▶️Hunnell Road clean up and closure announced; resident, outreach workers react

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The City of Bend announced a Hunnell Road clean up and closure Wednesday. The city says the decision was made due to public health and safety issues for campers and nearby residents.

“I’m sorry, I don’t support their decision. I think their decision is cowardly,” ” outreach worker and founder of Redemption Railroad Ministries Nicholas Schindler said.

The clean-up and closure are scheduled for July 17th.

Volunteer outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren, who has spent extensive time documenting homeless camps in several states, says the city is taking the wrong approach to what he calls a humanitarian crisis.

“The fact is we need more outreach,” Dahlgren said. “We need daily outreach. This i why we’re here today is to do a point-in-time count. Learn how many people are here, how many vehicles are here, who’s motivated towards change, what they’re working on and what they need. That’s how we’re going to end this crisis. Not just by playing whack-a-mole, and sweeping them here and sending them there. The back-and-forth.”

The city says there have been more than 1,500 calls for service to the Hunnell Road area since last July. That is more than double the amount of calls police responded to in 2017-2018.

Hunnell Road Resident Smokey has begun packing up his belongings. He says the announcement is part of the reason he’s preparing to leave.

“People have nowhere to go. They’re losing their homes. It’s not ‘cleaning up.’ They’re going after all the homeless. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. It’s discrimination against the low-income bracket and it’s time for City Council to be kicked out,” Smokey said.

The City says Hunnell Road will be closed for the duration of the clean-up, which could be as long as 2-3 days.

In an email the City of Bend stated a 72-hour notice to residents is required, but said it wanted to give residents ample time to move voluntarily.