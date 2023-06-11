▶️Humane Society of Central Oregon reveals mobile pet clinic at Tuxes and Tails

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Saturday night during the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s 14 annual Tuxes and Tails Gala, the organization didn’t just show up with puppies and kittens.

The Humane Society brought their brand new mobile van pet clinic.

“There are a lot of people that are out of reach of veterinary care, whether it’s financial or just logistics. So bringing veterinary care to people that can’t otherwise get themselves for veterinary care is going to improve the quality of life for a lot of pets in central Oregon,” said Chief Veterinary Officer Crystal Bloodworth.

The Humane Society says this is the largest fundraiser of the year, expecting to gross over $300,000. It helps provide services, return to owner, and spay and neuter for the animals that get adopted.