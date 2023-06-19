▶️ Get Outside: Forest Bathing

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News
  |  
Monday, June 19th 2023

In this month’s edition of Get Outside we take to the woods to learn about forest bathing.

Emily Kirk got the chance to attend a guided practice with Missie Wikler with r’oming yoga in Bend.

MORE GET OUTSIDE:

Get Outside: Bend Fieldhouse batting cages

Get Outside: Seventh Mountain Rafting Company

Get Outside: Sisters Trail Alliance

Get Outside: Leading Edge Flight Academy

Get Outside: Outriders Northwest

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...