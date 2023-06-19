▶️ Get Outside: Forest Bathing

In this month’s edition of Get Outside we take to the woods to learn about forest bathing.
Emily Kirk got the chance to attend a guided practice with Missie Wikler with r’oming yoga in Bend.
MORE GET OUTSIDE:
Get Outside: Bend Fieldhouse batting cages
Get Outside: Seventh Mountain Rafting Company
Get Outside: Sisters Trail Alliance
Get Outside: Leading Edge Flight Academy
Get Outside: Outriders Northwest
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.