▶️”First Story” is a Redmond non-profit that helps families become homeowners

A Bend family finally became homeowners for the first time on Thursday, thanks to the help of First Story, a non-profit organization based in Redmond. The non-profit’s mission is to battle the affordable housing crisis.

“First we were looking in Madras. That deal fell through. Then we heard about the First Story program, and we applied. From the time we applied to the time we got the house was less than six months,” new homeowner Colton Adams said.

The Adams family had been struggling to purchase a home in the High Desert for years, looking for a home from Madras to Bend that would fit their needs.

They turned to First Story for assistance.

“We work with families who are at or below 80% of area median income to get into a newly built home by Hayden Homes with a zero interest, zero down, 30-year home loan,” Executive Director of First Story Claire Duncan said.

First Story held a dedication event on Thursday welcoming the family to their new neighborhood. The event catered food and played music, as the Adams’ took their first steps into their new house.

After living in a small apartment with their two young children for years, the family say the transition is much needed.

“It’s going to be amazing. Both of our boys are gonna have their own rooms. Right now, it’s very tight and toys everywhere. Now everything will be able to have its own home and space,” new homeowner Keri Adams said.

The family now has some work to do, making memories they’ll remember forever.