▶️ Fallen Hero sign to be placed on Cascade Lakes HWY to honor Marine

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A “Fallen Hero” sign memorializing a U.S. Marine from Bend will soon be placed along the Cascade Lakes Highway.

Jack Ryan Ostrovsky was one of nine service members killed two years ago when an amphibious assault vehicle sank during training off the southern California coast.

The sign honoring Lance Corporal Ostrovsky will be placed near the turn to the Meadow Picnic Area about 5 miles up the highway from Bend.

The Ostrovsky family requested the sign be placed along the Cascade Lakes Highway in honor of their son who drove the road to go snowboarding at Mount Bachelor.

“We are happy that there will be a public sign memorializing Jack’s service,” said Peter Ostrovsky, Jack’s father. “We will certainly see it quite a bit ourselves because we are up and down Cascade Lakes Highway all the time. We are avid skiers in the winter and hikers in the summer.”

The family thanks Senator Tim Knopp for passing a resolution in the Oregon Senate making the sign possible, and the Oregon Department of Transportation for placing it where thousands of people will see it.

“This is something that ODOT appreciates the efforts people have gone to,” said Peter Murphy, ODOT spokesman. “Certainly the people who have given their lives for all of us. It’s baked into the process and we are happy to move forward with it.”

A private dedication of the sign will be held February 24 in Bend for friends and family.

The sign will be installed shortly thereafter.

Foundations for the posts that will hold the sign are already in place.

Peter and Lynn Ostrovsky are scheduled to appear on an episode of CBS News’ 60 Minutes program exploring recent military training accidents that have claimed the lives of soldiers and sailors.