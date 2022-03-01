▶️Central Oregon dominance: La Pine, Culver state wrestling champs, CC 2nd

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The state wresting tournament usually held at the Coliseum in Portland, was held at individual schools based on classifications, including here in the High Desert.

La Pine hosted the 3A state tournament and won their 3rd 3A state title in four year, this time in their home gym.

The Hawks scored 199.5 team points to capture gold, with Burns placing 2nd with 166.5 points.

La Pine’s Landyn Philpott placed 1st for the Hawks at 120-pounds, while Devon Kerr claimed gold at 132-pounds.

At 138-pounds, Dylan Mann placed 1st.

The Culver Bulldogs, hosted the 1A/2A state finals and came away on top, scoring 182 points.

The team behind them, Illinois Valley scored 101.5 points, placing 2nd.

The dominant Bulldogs had four wrestlers become state champions at home.

Noel Navarro (120), Kelin Abbas (145), Isaiah Toomey (160) and Wylie Johnson (285) all claimed gold.

Ridgeview High School was the site of the 5A tournament and Crook County (210.5) took 2nd, while Redmond (152) placed 4th.

Crook County’s Tucker Bonner (120-pounds) was the lone Cowboy state champion.

Junior Downing of Redmond claimed 1st at 145-pounds, while Dylan Lee took 1st at 160-pounds.

Crescent Valley stood as champions, scoring 241 points.

Ridgeview placed 13th with 47 points.

The 6A state tournament took place at Sandy High School, where Newberg scored 418 points, taking 1st.

Mountain View’s Drew Jones claimed gold at 138-pounds, helping the Cougars (163) place 4th at the tournament.

Bend (67.5) finished in 9th place.

The 4A state tournament held at Cascade High School saw La Grande (275.5) hold the blue first-place trophy up high.

Madras (36) placed 17th, while Sisters (8) placed 28th.

