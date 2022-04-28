▶️Applications being accepted to serve on Bend Police Chief Advisory Council

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Applications are now being accepted from individuals interested in serving on the Bend Police Chief’s Advisory Council.

The council helps advise the chief and police department on issues from the community’s perspective.

Policing is not all about responding to calls, making arrests, writing reports and going to court.

Police Chief Mike Krantz says creating connections with community members is a huge part of effective policing.

Serving on the Police Chief’s Advisory Council is a focused opportunity to connect.

“The 20 folks who will be selected for council have an opportunity to come and learn and hear a lot things. That dies with those 20 people if they don’t share it,” Krantz said. “We are looking for people who have opportunities or networks to share what they hear even if they are small networks but to share and not just keep it to themselves.”

Chief Krantz says he’s already received 40 applications.

He’s happy to receive more so that he has a large, diverse pool of candidates from which to select.

“I’m not looking for people who agree with everything the police do. I can come up with a lot of those answers myself. I appreciate the support our community gives us. We have broad community support. I also look for people who are a little contrary to some of the beliefs we have as law enforcement because that helps provide perspective around some of the work that we do,” he said.

There’s a few catches.

Applicants must undergo background checks and be wiling to have their contact information posted on the Bend police department website.

Applications to serve on the police chief’s advisory council are being accepted through June 15.

Click here for information on how to apply.