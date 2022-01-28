▶️ Wyden visits St. Charles; promises changes for healthcare workers

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

During a surge in COVID patients at St. Charles, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden paid a visit to the Bend hospital Thursday morning.

Wyden stressed his appreciation for healthcare workers in Central Oregon, as well as the National Guard who have been deployed to help the cause, but had critics for the healthcare system as well.

“The fact is, we’re short in nurses, and the system is short of common sense,” Wyden said during a news conference outside.

The Democrat highlighted the need for loan forgiveness, better access to higher education, and more assistance to patch the healthcare employment gap.

“And we need to give the folks at St. Charles, the tools to retain them,” Wyden said.

Wyden’s visit comes as COVID cases continue to rise in the region, challenging local hospitals.

“Today, we’ve got 83 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Our state is certainly experiencing the Omicron surge. We expect to be at the peak of our surge in approximately two weeks,” said Jeff Absalon, the Chief Physician Executive at St. Charles.

St. Charles is currently at 112% of its normal capacity, with a huge gap in staffing stretching healthcare workers to their limit.

“Our staff challenges are significant,” Absalon said, “We continue to have approximately 850 open positions in our health system.”

Wyden highlighted the provider relief funds he acquired for the hospital to continue their elective surgeries, and the continuing struggle to acquire more.

He also spoke of the telehealth lines, which provided relief for healthcare workers during the early stages of the pandemic.

But Wyden said this conversation along with his other visits to healthcare facilities highlights that there’s so much more to be done for a system he believes was broken before the pandemic.

“We didn’t talk at all about Democrats or Republicans, we talked about getting some new policies with some more common sense,” Wyden said.

Officials with St. Charles also wanted to stress the importance of vaccinations as the omicron surge reaches its peak.

Absalon stressed that unvaccinated people are five times more likely to get the omicron variant.

He also said those who get a booster are 90% less likely to be hospitalized, which not only protects Central Oregonians, but it also takes a bit of the burden off of overly stressed healthcare facilities.