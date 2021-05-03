▶️ WSPD officer’s act of kindness shines a light on important native dance

There are so many things that happen in the dark.

So many things we try and keep hidden, but some things deserve to be in the spotlight.

“When that spotlight hit initially it felt like I was back at a powwow, and it really overjoyed my heart,” said Warm Springs Resident Sara Dowty. “It really made me happy, made my night, actually pretty much made my year.”

That spotlight came from Warm Springs Police Officer Francisco Corcia.

“I happened to see some cars on the baseball fields next to the community center,” said Corcia.

While checking out the area late at night he found Dowty surrounded by headlights in a jingle dress performing the spotlight dance.

“They were just filming a traditional dance and they asked if I could use the bright lights on my car,” said Corcia.

With Powwows canceled due to COVID, Dowty is submitting her performance virtually.

“And it was raining and normally in a powwow we danced rain or shine, so it was like a good energy about it too,” Dowty said about her late night dance.

Officer Corcia says it was a small gesture to show his respect.

“We get to talk to people on a daily basis; sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad,” said Corcia. “This time is just happened to be turning on some lights, it was that simple.”

Dowty urges other dances to keep performing, keep trying and keep spreading positivity.

“And to officers like this I just want to say thank you for all your hard work and thank you for taking time out of your busy day to do something positive and help make a difference,” said Dowty.

Dowty’s video was submitted to the Southern Oregon University Native American Student Union Annual Spring Powwow.