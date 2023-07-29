▶️ World Series Bound! Fans, parents, react to Bend North softball victory

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Bend North Majors All-Stars Softball team is heading to the Little League World Series after defeating Montana 8-4 in the Northwest Regional tournament in San Bernadino, California, and it was quite the journey for this team of young athletes.

Bend North started the tournament 2-0, outscoring their first two opponents 19-1.

Then they ran into Montana, losing 7-2 in the semifinal game.

They faced Washington in the elimination semifinal game in a back-and-forth contest filled with drama and controversy.

The girls won 7-6 in a comeback victory in the last inning of play.

On Friday, Bend North up against Montana again.

A rematch, this time for all the marbles, the championship game.

Fans, parents, and Bend North players from all divisions held a watch party at Abby’s Legendary Pizza.

“I just feel nervous,” said Stevie, who played on the Bend North Minors All-Stars team this season. “I just want to win so bad, and I want them to play really well!”

The room was filled with jitters, cheers, and frustration, but the establishment was filled with those rooting for the girls.

“I think it is just sick that Bend is a pretty small town, that we are like on ESPN right now, like competing against Montana right now,” said Gus Stonich, who plays for the Bend North Juniors All-Stars team.

Bend North was down 3-0 early but responded quickly and tied the game at three apiece.

Lily Christensen hit a inside the park homerun with two runners on to tie the game.

A game of runs, something Ryker Hartlaub, who played in the Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California last year for the Bend North Majors baseball teams, knows all about.

“You do feel a lot of pressure, but at the end of the day, you just got to look around and appreciate where you are because that is a once and a lifetime opportunity that you have to cherish,” said Hartlaub.

Jessie Berry, up to plate with the bases loaded, cleared the bases with a triple, giving the girls a 6-3 lead.

Bend North kept things rolling, scoring two more runs to take an 8-3 lead heading into the last inning.

Montana scored one run, and you could feel the nervous energy in the room.

Then it happened.

The girls closed out the game and won the Northwest Regional Tournament 8-4.

“Bend North just won, and they are going to the little league world series,” screamed Addy Berg, who played for the Bend North Minors All-Stars team.

“So special, ” said All-Star Sylie Seaton’s mom, Raphael Seaton. “It’s always better to see your kid succeed than you succeed yourself. It’s just so proud.”

“It was electric,” said the Bend North Little League President, Dominic Gatto. “I can’t believe it. They played so hard for so long. Kevin, the Manager, told me in March they were going to make it to the Little League World Series, and they did it.”

The Bend North Majors All-Star softball team heads to Greenville, North Carolina, to play in the Little League World Series from August 6th through the 13th.

Next week, Bend is hosting the Juniors Regional All-Stars Baseball Tournament at Caldera High School.

The Bend North Juniors team is in that tournament and play Friday.

Opening ceremonies are Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.