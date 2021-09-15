▶️ Working on the highway: what happens and what numbers are put into our roads

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

Anyone who has driven the Powell Butte Highway in Central Oregon this summer knows there has been some serious road work.

Sometimes that work can mean sitting and waiting for the pilot car to lead you cruising slowly through the six-mile construction site.

Central Oregon Daily News’ Allen Schauffler drives that highway every day, and it got him thinking about all the details, the people and the numbers that go into the kind of project we see all summer long in so many places across the High Desert.