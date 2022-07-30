▶️ With wildfire risk increasing, firefighters train and stage in Klamath Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hose lay and home assessments were on the agenda as a firefighters gathered in Klamath County.

Fire crews from Lane County were pre-positioned by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal due to the increasing threat of wildfire.

The task force will be in the area for 72 hours, but first they had to get familiar with the new territory they could be called on to defend.

Saturday morning they met with local fire agencies and cross-trained with the Forest Service.

Photos shared on the Oregon OSFM’s social media channels show firefighters cutting line and practicing hose lay.

They also were in neighborhoods doing home assessments in case fires break out.

Klamath County is experiencing extreme drought and the National Weather Service office in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the area starting at noon on Sunday.