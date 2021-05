by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Beginning Friday, you’ll now need a permit to access three popular wilderness areas in Central Oregon.

The Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System runs until Sept. 24th.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann went to a trailhead outside Sisters to get some reaction from those heading out into the forest.

For more info:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/passes-permits/recreation/?cid=fseprd688355

https://www.recreation.gov/permits/4675311