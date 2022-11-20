▶️ Wheeler County Rattlers repeat in 6-player football state championship

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Wheeler County Rattlers stuck early and never looked back in their 32-13 win over the Triangle Lake Lakers in the OSAA 1A 6-player football championship game.

The teams faced off at Caldera High School in Bend on Saturday afternoon.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom was there and will have a recap of the game in our newscasts on Monday evening.

Earlier this month Eric profiled the unique squad made up of players from three schools around the county.