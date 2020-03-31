▶️ Well-known El Rodeo server, wife stricken with COVID-19; son urges community to stay home

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

For Antonio Guitron, COVID-19 didn’t seem so scary until it hit close to home – when his 64-year-old parents, Javier and Rosa, ended up in the hospital.

“Thinking that we’re not in a big city, it’s not going to get us or whatever, and before you least expect it it’s here,” Guitron said. “It’s affecting either people you know or people around you.”

The Guitrons have been at St. Charles in Bend since March 22nd when they were diagnosed with the disease that’s killed 16 people in Oregon. The couple is among 25 positive cases in Deschutes County.

Rosa is currently in the ICU, and Javier, who has worked at El Rodeo for 20 years, is sedated.

“He was always the one that, you know, would get sick, it was a cold or whatever,” Guitron said. “It was like one or two days max, and then he’d be up and about. But you know it was three, four, five days and I was like man this isn’t good.”



Guitron says it has been difficult not being able to visit his parents.



“You know it’s hard not being able to be there and ask questions when you want to,” he said.



Guitron gets updates from his mom over the phone, but his dad is in critical condition and can’t speak.

All he can do now is stay positive, and encourage those around him to do their part when it comes to social distancing.

“You know the faster we all see the bigger picture, I’m sure the faster we’ll kill this virus being in our daily routine once again,” he said.



Guitron is seeking donations that will go toward his parents’ medical bills once they are released from the hospital.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/630606774387645/3191292910915650/