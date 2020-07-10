▶️ Wedding venues dealing with a summer of uncertainty

By MEGHAN GLOVA

It’s hard to plan ahead during a pandemic.

Leading many couples who were hoping to get married this year to say “I do” or “I don’t” to the day they had in mind.

“Some events have decided that they want to postpone until fall, or even into next year and as a very last resort, allowing cancelations,” said Jennifer Geers, Tetherow catering and events manager.

Those who are moving forward with their special day can expect some changes including seating, keeping each party six feet apart, wearing masks indoors, and capacity.

“As a venue, we can accommodate up to 250 people,” Geers said. “But that also has to include all of our staff and all of the vendors that are along for the ride. So photographers, DJs, everything is included in that count.”

Geers says it hasn’t been uncommon for parties with larger guest lists to push their wedding until next year. When it comes to rescheduling, Tetherow is treating each couple as if they’re a new client.

“We walk them back to the contracting stage so that we can ensure that their dates are locked in. It gives them the opportunity to push their deposits out so that it’s a little bit more flexible for them,” she said. “We get everything secured and then we start the planning process again. In terms of cancellations, we handle those case by case.”

So far Tetherow hasn’t encountered much overlap or couples upset that a future date is taken.

“The day is going to be amazing regardless,” Geers said. “So we’re here to help them get married and make sure that they have their day.”

The resort’s next wedding is only two weeks away.