by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

About 60 miles south of Bend, University of Oregon archeology students are digging into a series of caves. It’s dirty, challenging work.

Sometimes, archaeologists will collect and observe coprolites, or fossilized feces, and animal urine.

Dr. Dennis Jenkins walks us through why these pieces of the past are important to find and document.

