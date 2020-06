Tonight we continue our series honoring high school athletes who lost their senior spring sports seasons to COVID-19.

This week Eric Lindstrom takes us to Bend High to pay tribute to The Lava Bears Class of 2020.

We’ve previously reported on the lost seasons for local choir, band and drama students as well.