▶️ Water shut-off coming for some Bend neighborhoods

by Steele Haugen

Mickey and Chris King live in The Pines neighborhood of southeast Bend and the couple just laid down new sod in their front lawn three weeks ago.

Monday, they found out by mid-July, they won’t receive any more water to help keep that new lawn green.

“What are we supposed to do, we just invested a lot of money,” said Mickey King.

“Yeah, she is gonna be gone, she is gonna be cooked,” Chris King said about his lawn once the water is shut-off.

Due to the serious drought conditions across the area, the Arnold Irrigation District Board voted to curtail daily irrigation water delivery with an estimated shut-off date of July 22.

“Well, we’re going to run out of water, so we wanted to extend it as much as possible,” said Arnold Irrigation District Manager Colin Wills.

Wills says 75% of its 600+ customers voted to have a 7-day water rotation to make the water last as long as possible.

“Half of our district will be on seven days, then we’ll turn the other half on,” Wills said.

Neighborhoods that get their water through Roats Water System like Mountain High, Tillicum Village, Nottingham, Timber Ridge, and The Pines will have limited water until the day comes when it’s completely shut off.

“I get that we need to save the water, but what are people going to do with their lawns and water they are expecting,” Mickey King said.

Water utility rates are set and approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

That means customers will pay for the water whether it’s flowing or not.

“How do I feel about that after the work and saving the money, lining it up and having it delivered,” asked Chris King. “I am not a happy camper.”

Collins says by September 15, there might be enough natural river flow to turn the water back on.