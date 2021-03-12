▶️ WATCH: Brown to give COVID update, discuss vaccine timeline

Gov. Kate Brown will meet with the media on Friday to discuss the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

She’ll be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and OSHU.

The press conference comes a day after President Biden announced his intention of having all Americans eligible for the COVID vaccine by May 1st.

That timeline doesn’t jibe with the one Brown announced for Oregonians earlier this month.

She said she hoped all Oregonians would be eligible by July 1st – and that’s dependent on increased shipments from the federal government.