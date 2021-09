by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

A room key.

A leather bag.

And most importantly, his life.

That’s what Bruce Salvog managed to come away with after narrowly surviving the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Salvog was in the World Trade Center the moment the first plane struck.

Mere minutes were the difference between life and death…and the life he was granted was changed forever.

I sat down with him in his Bend home to hear his story.