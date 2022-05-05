▶️ Warm weather kicks off outside festivities and Bend Farmers Market

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s been a while since warm weather graced the High Desert, but today felt like a soft-launch for Summer.

Throughout Bend, people were celebrating the weather by getting outside.

“It felt really nice to get the shorts out of the back of the closet,” said Alena Horowitz who brought a blanket out to Drake Park to lounge.

Shorts on, blankets on the ground, and paddle boards in the water.

“We’re just out here enjoying the one day of sun we’re blessed to get,” said Adam Brightenbach, who joined Horowitz.

“I just moved here from Colorado and this is unheard of to sit outside in Colorado in May and so we’re very excited to be out here,” said Rachel Wilson.

“Loving it,” said Aja Kojan, “It’s super nice outside to have warm weather.”

As for what people are doing in the warm weather…

“Having a little picnic,” Kojan said “We brought henna, music crochet.”

“We’re just hanging out by the river, enjoying the sunshine, playing some card games with friends,” Wilson said.

Plenty of paddle boarders and kayakers also floated by in droves, excited to be out.

No matter where you looked, blankets sprawled out on the lawn.

Though the sunny days will end tomorrow, everyone I talked with at Drake Park was making the best of it.

“You know it feels like, living in Bend, everyday of the week is a different season so I’m prepared for it, I’m just glad we have it,” Brightenbach said.

“It just makes me want to be outside and enjoy the sun and be more productive,” said Kaylee, Kojan’s friend.

“Very excited to get some good walks in, hikes in, camping,” Wilson said.

“I had school this morning and I wanted to just get out and enjoy the sun after being inside this morning,” Horowitz said.

Another way to enjoy the bright sun was the season opening of the Bend Farmers Market.

Located downtown from 2p.m. to 6p.m., vendors from across the region sold goods while others basked in the sunshine and enjoyed a sweet treat or two.

If you missed the fun in the sun, the farmers market will continue every Wednesday; rain, shine, smoke, or, of course, sun.