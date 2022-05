by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

He joined the military to live out a childhood dream. But when he was deployed to Vietnam, it was anything but a dream.

In part one of this edition of War Stories, we hear from Russell Carmean, who found his calling in the Army. He shares some dramatic stories from his time in the military.

