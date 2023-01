by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From bio-environmental engineering in the Air Force to boots on the ground in Afghanistan, Heath Foott says the military was a good career choice.

Standing at 6’8, ‘Big Foott’, as he’s been called his entire life, shares his 32 years of experience in the military.

This is his War Story.

RELATED: War Stories: Bob Sanders

RELATED: War Stories: Tony Jermaczonak