▶️ ‘Walk for Justice’ planned Saturday in Bend; sit-in set for Sunday

Another demonstration against social injustice, discrimination and violence has been planned for Bend on Saturday.

The “Bend Walk for Justice” begins at 2:30 p.m. at Farewell Bend Park near the BIll Healy Bridge.

The group will then walk through the Old Mill District toward downtown before stopping at the Deschutes County Courthouse where guest speakers will address the crowd.

A vigil will be held at Troy Field at 5 p.m.

On Sunday at noon, a peaceful sit-in in solidarity with demonstrations nationwide is planned in Drake Park.

Two previous peaceful protests in Bend have attracted hundreds of people.

Police Chief Jim Porter said there no issues at either rally, save for one ticket given to a driver who nearly hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk.