▶️ Volunteers seek help stuffing stockings for assisted living residents

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Handmade stockings stuffed with goodies will be delivered to more than 800 people in assisted living and memory care facilities this holiday season.

It’s all thanks to a grassroots volunteer effort that needs more help.

“Christmas is often pretty lonely for residents of memory care and assisted living facilities,” said Cheryl Garr. “I made stockings for them all last year and it really cheered them up.”

Last year, Cheryl Garr of Redmond made and delivered 86 holiday stockings to the residents of three assisted living facilities where her daughter works.

“Why would a stranger do this for me? Some cried when they received the stockings. Some kept them up all year long hanging in their rooms at the assisted living homes. That showed that it made an impact and now we get to do that for 827 people,” she said.

Garr decided a few months ago to expand her holiday stockings project to 19 assisted living and memory care facilities in Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend.

She reached out through social media for help and nearly 80 people responded with offers to assist.

Collectively they spent nearly 300 hours making 850 stockings; now they need donations to stuff the stockings.

They are looking for small, inexpensive personal care items such as fingernail polish, perfumes and hand cream for the ladies; Chapstick, toothpaste, and hand sanitizer for men.

“I remember my mom always putting the tangerine in there and little fun trinkets,” said volunteer Diane Nunely, with the Crooked River Ranch Seniors Club. “These people are going to get to have that joy as well and laugh together.”

Handmade items, such as fabric ornaments, are welcome.

A group of home school children are making snowflake cut outs, and cards with personal notes.

Monday was the first time the volunteers met.

Until now they’ve been working independently in their homes making the stockings and many of the presents to stuff them.

“People are inspired. We can all do something to make someone else happier. This needed to be done and it will probably continue year after year,” Garr said.

If you are interested in supporting Project Central Oregon Stockings, contact Garr at 541-633-3913 or cheryl.garr@cambrex.com