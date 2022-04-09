▶️ Volunteers build so kids get a good night’s sleep

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An assembly line of volunteers came together Saturday in Bend to build beds for children who don’t have a place to lay their head.

The non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace has chapters around the country who build, deliver, and set up beds for those in need.

The 30 beds the Deschutes County Chapter constructed will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann has the story of the people and the process behind the project.

For more information and how you can help, visit the organization’s website here.