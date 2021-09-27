▶️ Video of Fatal Shooting in Downtown Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WARNING – WARNING – WARNING

The video below includes the moment a shot was fired in downtown Bend just after midnight on Sept. 19, ultimately leading to the death of Barry Washington Jr.

We have not edited the video other than to format it for the screen and to eliminate expletives.

It was provided to Central Oregon Daily News by Allie Butler, the fiancé of the Ian Mackenzie Cranston, the man accused in the shooting.

We do not have any video from of moments leading up to the shooting to provide context.

Background:

Barry Washington Jr. was shot on the sidewalk at the intersection of NW Oregon Ave. and NW Wall St. just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Ian Mackenzie Cranston, 27, of Redmond was arrested for the shooting but was later released after he posted bail.

Deschutes Co. District Attorney John Hummel said a fight broke out after Washington approached Cranston’s girlfriend to ask her out, and Cranston shot Washington as he was fighting with Cranston’s friends on the sidewalk.

Cranston will have his first court appearance on Oct. 5.