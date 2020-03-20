▶️ Veterinarians work to keep pets healthy with limited medical equipment

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Many people are focused right now on keeping themselves healthy. Highland Veterinary Hospital in Redmond doesn’t want anyone to forget about keeping their furry friends healthy too.

“Pets are so much a part of our world,” said Dr. Rachel Poet. “It’s really important that they are staying healthy in addition to their owners.”

On Wednesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a new order to preserve surgical masks, gowns and gloves. That means veterinarians cannot perform any unnecessary procedures, such as neutering or teeth cleaning, where the doctor might need personal protective equipment.

As for more major procedures, Dr. Poet isn’t turning patients away.

“We have emergencies every day,” Poet said. “So we will continue to perform surgery on those patients because that’s just the nature of medicine. It doesn’t go away just because other things have changed.”

Highland Veterinary Hospital offers drop-off appointments. They’ll escort pets in and out of the building from the parking lot, upon request, to keep fewer humans inside.

“We’ve always asked them to wait outside with their animal if they think their animal is contagious, but I think we’ll be more proactive about the human clients as well,” Poet said.

Poet said while the hospital has seen an increase in cancellations, they are keeping busy and working hard to keep pets just as safe as humans.