▶️ Vacasa’s ‘freeze’ interpretation forces Bend family to go ahead with coastal holiday plans

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The governor’s two-week freeze, which puts new COVID restrictions in place, has put a Bend family that planned a big Thanksgiving get together in a quandary.

The family rented a large house on the Oregon Coast, and despite the governor’s subsequent statewide freeze to stop the spread of COVID 19, they can’t get a refund.

It’s a situation that may be affecting many families’ travel plans.

The Bend family rented a home big enough to house 14 people and family pets. Vacation rentals that size don’t come cheap.

They asked that we not reveal their identity.

“In light of the fact the governor has requested everyone stay home for two weeks, which includes the Thanksgiving holiday, we contacted the rental company, Vacasa, and requested to cancel so we wouldn’t be gathering at a time we’re not supposed to.”

The rental company told the family they couldn’t get their $4,000 refunded because the request was made inside the company’s 30-day cancellation policy window.

The company said the governor’s freeze on social gatherings is classified as an advisory which means they should be okay to still go on vacation.

Vacasa offered credit for a rental at a later time, but the family decided to keep the reservation and have their reunion with an abundance of caution.

“Everybody’s being really careful in the time leading up to it. One of our members is a nurse at OHSU. Our son works from home. Our daughter works for the Forest Grove police department, does the evening shift in the office by herself. The kids are all at home doing home school and we are just being really conscious about not going anywhere, contacting anybody.”

The Bend family says they believe there are others in similar situations of having to decide what to do.

“We would have gotten nothing back. You get nothing and like it.”

Late Wednesday, Vacasa sent an e-mail response to Central Oregon Daily News:

“While 30-days advance cancelation has been a part of Vacasa’s ongoing ‘worry-free booking’ policy, in light of Gov. Brown’s two-week ‘freeze,’ we are making exceptions for Oregon guests who don’t feel comfortable traveling and to do our part to flatten the curve.

However, guests have to call our Customer Experience team to adjust their reservation—it’s not currently a self-service option via the website.

Though short-term rentals are not currently part of the state ‘freeze,’ our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our guests, homeowners and employees, and like we did earlier this year, Vacasa will continue to adhere to the guidance and regulations provided by local governments.”